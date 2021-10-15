Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Drops By 39.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AMAL opened at $17.07 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.
