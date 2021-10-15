Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Drops By 39.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AMAL opened at $17.07 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

