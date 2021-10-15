Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Financial Survey

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

This table compares Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 2.74 $77.26 million $2.77 32.23

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Integer has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Integer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

