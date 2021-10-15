Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $7.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

