Oppenheimer Comments on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 421.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.