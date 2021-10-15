Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €15.34 ($18.05) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.22.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.