Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Lifted by SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

