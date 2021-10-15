Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -894.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

