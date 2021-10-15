Cowen Begins Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSM. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.