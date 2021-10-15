EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMX opened at $2.74 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.