EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of EMX opened at $2.74 on Monday. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.81.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
