Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $4.87 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at $9,156,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

