Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 56.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $9,571,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $922,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

