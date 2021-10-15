Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.83.

CNQ stock opened at C$51.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$60.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

