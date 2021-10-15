Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Increased by B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMAX by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 304,425 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

