CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

CyrusOne stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 91.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

