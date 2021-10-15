Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.