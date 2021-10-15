Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to “Hold”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of GOOS opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

