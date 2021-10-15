Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lifted by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $584.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

