Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.