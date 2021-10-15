Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for STORE Capital Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

