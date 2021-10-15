Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.05 ($8.30).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €5.75 ($6.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.