Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

PUM opened at €100.85 ($118.65) on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.82 and its 200-day moving average is €97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

