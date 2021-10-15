SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

ETR SAP opened at €124.96 ($147.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.78.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

