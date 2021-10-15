Analyzing CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. PTC has a consensus price target of $137.91, suggesting a potential upside of 12.28%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than PTC.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A PTC $1.46 billion 9.89 $130.70 million $1.85 66.39

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

