Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

TYRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

TYRA opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

