Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

