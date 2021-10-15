Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Sells £75,260.60 in Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($98,328.46).

FAN stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 459.46. The company has a market capitalization of £993.58 million and a P/E ratio of 48.27. Volution Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

