Latham Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

