Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.47. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 190,180 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

