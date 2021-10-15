Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

VC stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

