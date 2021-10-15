mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as low as C$5.88. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 56,602 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.00 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

