Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.42. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 311,454 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.