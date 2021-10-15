ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the September 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ZENYF stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.92.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

