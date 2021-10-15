Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Decreases By 42.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.5 days.

WOLWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $29.78 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

