NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.42 and traded as high as C$5.93. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 761,772 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.42.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.