GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Coverage Initiated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of GGD opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$903.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

