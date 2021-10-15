Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.02.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.20. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.32. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.