Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.02.
IMO stock opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.20. The stock has a market cap of C$29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.32. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
