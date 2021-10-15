Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.75

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.35. Cineplex shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 385,332 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$895.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

