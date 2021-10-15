Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.34. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 29,237 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.