Reviewing Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Getinge alerts:

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Getinge and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getinge currently has a consensus target price of $41.32, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Getinge is more favorable than Movano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getinge and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion 3.07 $353.05 million $1.57 25.01 Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 13.19% 19.34% 9.64% Movano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Getinge beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.