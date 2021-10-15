Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.87.

MGA opened at $84.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

