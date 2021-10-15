ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.