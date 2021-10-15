ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $33.83 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
