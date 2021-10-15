Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NYSE APTV opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.50. Aptiv has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

