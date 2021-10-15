KeyCorp Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

WLK stock opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

