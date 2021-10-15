Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Turing Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Turing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Turing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Turing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.