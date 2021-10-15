BMO Capital Markets Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

TA stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $785.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

