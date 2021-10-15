Contrasting Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Global and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.75 $9.66 million $0.14 14.16 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.03%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Global beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

