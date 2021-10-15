Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

