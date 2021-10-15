The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Insider Ominder Dhillon Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

LON:CTY opened at GBX 384 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 392.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

