Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

