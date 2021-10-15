Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.33 ($148.63).

Safran stock opened at €113.92 ($134.02) on Monday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.86.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

